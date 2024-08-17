Short Interest in Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU) Declines By 26.2%

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 994,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Centurion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALFUU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Centurion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

About Centurion Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

