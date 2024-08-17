Short Interest in Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU) Declines By 26.2%

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 994,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Centurion Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of ALFUU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Centurion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.07.
About Centurion Acquisition
