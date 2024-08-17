Short Interest in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Decreases By 14.1%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $76,688. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 109,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 173,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

