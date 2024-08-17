Short Interest in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Declines By 14.3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $921.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $966.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.96 billion, a PE ratio of 135.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $878.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $804.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $2,114,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

