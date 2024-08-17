Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Expands By 11.7%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 12,210,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVLV shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on EVLV
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of EVLV stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $557.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.24. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
