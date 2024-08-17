Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Expands By 11.7%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 12,210,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVLV shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVLV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $557.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.24. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.