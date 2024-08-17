Short Interest in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Increases By 36.5%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

