Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expands By 11.7%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,540,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 26,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
ICICI Bank Stock Up 1.3 %
IBN opened at $28.19 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.
ICICI Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
Featured Articles
