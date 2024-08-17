Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expands By 11.7%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,540,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 26,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

IBN opened at $28.19 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

ICICI Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

About ICICI Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,827,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,253,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 441,155 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,191,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,981 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,353,000 after purchasing an additional 490,892 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,193,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,440,000 after purchasing an additional 243,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

