Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Increases By 11.7%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 222,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Investar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 34,175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Investar by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Investar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Price Performance

ISTR stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.78. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Investar Announces Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

