Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rises By 31.5%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LRLCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal has an average rating of “Hold”.
L'Oréal Stock Performance
L'Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
