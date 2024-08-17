Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rises By 31.5%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

