Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rises By 31.5%

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on L’Oréal

L’Oréal Stock Performance

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96.

L’Oréal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.