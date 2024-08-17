Short Interest in Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Increases By 27.9%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,708,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 378.4 days.

Meituan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPNGF opened at $13.22 on Friday. Meituan has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

Get Meituan alerts:

Meituan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Meituan operates as a technology retail company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; and helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.