Short Interest in Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Increases By 27.9%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,708,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 378.4 days.
Meituan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MPNGF opened at $13.22 on Friday. Meituan has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.
Meituan Company Profile
