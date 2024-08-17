Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

XOM stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.33. The stock has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

