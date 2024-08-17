Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

SIEB stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

