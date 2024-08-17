Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 7.4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.52. 128,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,064,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 65.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

