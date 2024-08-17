Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.13. Sirius XM shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 8,883,571 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Sunday, August 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,616. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

