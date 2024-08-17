SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

