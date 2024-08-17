South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Director Noe G. Valles Buys 50,000 Shares

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) Director Noe G. Valles bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 336,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.85.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPFI shares. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

