SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading 6.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $20.82. 50,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 250,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $717.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

