SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

