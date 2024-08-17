Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Baird R W

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SPIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Spire Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPIR

Spire Global Price Performance

NYSE SPIR opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.01. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Global will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 56,348 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Spire Global by 406.3% in the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 429.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 267,197 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter worth about $3,131,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.