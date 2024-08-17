Spok Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Spok has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Spok has a payout ratio of 111.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Spok Stock Performance

SPOK opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Spok has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $307.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

See Also

