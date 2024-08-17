Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Sprott has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Sprott has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sprott Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $42.14 on Friday. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

