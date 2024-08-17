Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$57.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.38. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$38.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

