Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,619,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 3,894,841 shares.The stock last traded at $9.53 and had previously closed at $9.40.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

