Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Acquires 1,200,000 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,775,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,323,555.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 525,408 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $845,906.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $785,000.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,000,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $387,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.77 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $655.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $23,993,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 783.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 578,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 512,937 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

