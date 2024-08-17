Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.63. Standard BioTools shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 558,673 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAB

Standard BioTools Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools

The stock has a market cap of $655.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,475,821 shares in the company, valued at $117,327,618.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,175,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth $23,993,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 783.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 578,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 512,937 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.