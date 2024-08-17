Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Stelco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.44.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.