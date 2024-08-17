Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $19.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

PYCR opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,391 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 422,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

