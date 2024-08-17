Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 219,447 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 180,935 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
