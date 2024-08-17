Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lumentum Call Options (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,025 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,299 call options.
LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.
LITE stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
