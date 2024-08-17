StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target for the company.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPHC

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.