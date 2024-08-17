StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

