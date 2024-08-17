StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.99. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmatrix
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.