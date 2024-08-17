StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.00.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Free Report ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

