StockNews.com Lowers Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $666.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. Limbach has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $66.64.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Limbach will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

In other Limbach news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $49,177.45. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $710,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,672 shares in the company, valued at $14,063,052.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jayme L. Brooks bought 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,177.45. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,248.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,962. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 368.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Limbach in the second quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Limbach by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.