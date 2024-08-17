StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average daily volume of 6,326 call options.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.4% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

