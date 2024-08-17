Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.56. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 562,160 shares.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.