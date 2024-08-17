Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.56. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 562,160 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,344,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69,145 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 588,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,097,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

