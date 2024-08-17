Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein Sells 15,999 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$71.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 65.29 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of C$61.84 and a one year high of C$74.94. The firm has a market cap of C$41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.36%.

Several research firms have commented on SLF. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

