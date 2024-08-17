Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.66

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 144957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Suncor Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,772,000 after buying an additional 182,289 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

