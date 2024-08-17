Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces — Dividend of $0.21

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SUNS opened at $11.26 on Friday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sunrise Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.

