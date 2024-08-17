Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 971.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of Super Micro Computer worth $54,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $628.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $768.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $838.49.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

