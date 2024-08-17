Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 5.4%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $612.33 and last traded at $608.23. Approximately 3,379,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,248,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $577.09.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $768.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $838.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 498.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

