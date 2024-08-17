Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPB. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.82.

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.15.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. Analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Articles

