Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

SGY opened at C$6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$672.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.04. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.89 and a 1 year high of C$9.77.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$173.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.40 million. Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.8427835 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.89.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

