Swedbank AB Acquires 200,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.64% of SentinelOne worth $42,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SentinelOne Trading Up 0.0 %
S opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.76.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.
In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
