Swedbank AB Acquires 200,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.64% of SentinelOne worth $42,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.0 %

S opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.