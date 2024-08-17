Swedbank AB Acquires 2,166 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $149.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.17. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

