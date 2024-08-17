Swedbank AB Acquires 250,000 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 1.53% of GXO Logistics worth $92,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,636,000 after buying an additional 82,485 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,967,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after buying an additional 698,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,407,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GXO stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

