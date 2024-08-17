Swedbank AB Acquires 480,394 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 247.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,394 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.18% of Vertiv worth $58,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,339,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

