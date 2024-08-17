Swedbank AB Acquires 65,768 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Target were worth $99,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 15,009.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 51,357.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

NYSE TGT opened at $144.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

