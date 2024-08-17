Swedbank AB Acquires New Holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,740,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.55% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSNY. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $32,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

PSNY opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.77.

Read Our Latest Report on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Profile

(Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.