Swedbank AB Acquires New Holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,740,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.55% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSNY. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $32,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
PSNY opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
