Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AerCap were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

AerCap Stock Down 0.7 %

AerCap stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

