Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.40% of Align Technology worth $72,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $240.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $375.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.58.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

